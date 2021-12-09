Lucian Dr St Rose stands by Ivermectin after suspension and fine | Loop Barbados

Quickly on the heels of the announcement of the suspension of Dr Gilbertha St Rose’s medical license, the Integrative Herbal Specialist in St Lucian broke her silence.

Despite the 6-month suspension and EC $10,000 fine handed down by St Lucia’s Medical and Dental Council, Dr St Rose says she remains resolute in the benefits of Ivermectin in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

“I am fully convinced based on all the scientific data, effects and successes of the treatment of Ivermectin that this is a drug, a must-have drug and remember, Ivermectin has been classified as an essential medicine. It was classified as such for treatment of parasites but then in 2020 last year it was found to be effective against COVID-19 infection so it’s still essential, it is still excellent, it is still very safe and efficacious. So it’s a drug I will not drop,” Dr St Rose said in the wake of her suspension.

According to a BBC report, “Campaigners for the drug point to a number of scientific studies and often claim this evidence is being ignored or covered up. But a review by a group of independent scientists has cast serious doubt on that body of research.

The BBC can reveal that more than a third of 26 major trials of the drug for use on Covid have serious errors or signs of potential fraud. None of the rest show convincing evidence of ivermectin’s effectiveness.

Dr Kyle Sheldrick, one of the group investigating the studies, said they had not found ‘a single clinical trial’ claiming to show that ivermectin prevented Covid deaths that did not contain ‘either obvious signs of fabrication or errors so critical they invalidate the study’.”

The US-based FDA strongly discourages the use of Ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19.

Dr St Rose’s legal counsel, Attorney at Law David Moyston, flagged what he says are irregularities with the council’s adjudication procedures.

“The lawyer who sat on the board of the Medical Council carried out cross-examination of Dr St Rose. So if the Committee is to decide on the future of Dr St Rose, the cross-examination should not have been carried out by a member of the committee,” the attorney noted.

In her defence, Dr St Rose points to other doctors she says have had indiscretions that the Council has seemingly turned a blind eye to.

Moving forward, Dr St Rose has two options, she can appeal the actions taken against her by the Medical Council or submit a written letter that must satisfy requirements laid out by them.