Lucian, but an honorary Bajan, ‘Olive’ turns 100 in Atlanta Loop Barbados

Still very chatty and a lover of Bajan cou cou, Juliana Sessoms turns 100 years old.

Best known to her family and friends as Olive, she hit the significant milestone on June 10, 2023. Her sons – Tosca and Gregory accompanied her and her 90-year-old sister Virgie was right beside her too for the momentous occasion.

Olive is the second of 11 children. She was born in St Lucia in 1923. She has two sons, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She moved to Barbados in her adult years when her sons were young. Then she migrated to the United States.

Olive was a Certified Nursing Assistant in Massachusetts from in the 1970s on her arrival to the new State and country.

She lived with her Bajan family up until most recently. She is now living in assisted care and she checks in on her family members just as much as they check in on her. In fact, she may check-in even more. “She always wants to know what family members are doing and she likes talking to family about her life in St.Lucia as a young girl.”

The new centenarian may not walk, but that does not stop her from participating in group exercises at the home. Besides her mobility challenge, Olive is very healthy.

Asked what she loves besides cou cou, her family said, “She loves bananas!”

What else does Olive still like to do? She enjoys watching wrestling on TV. You can catch her in her printed moo-moos and gowns watching some of her favourites like The UnderTaker and Macho Man Randy Orton.