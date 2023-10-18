Lower Carlton man wanted by Police Loop Barbados

Malik Shabbazz Bacchus is wanted by police.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Bacchus for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Bacchus, whose last known address is Chapel Gap, Lower Carlton, St. James is approximately five feet three inches tall, has a brown complexion and is of a medium built. He has an oval-shaped head, bulbous nose and a tattoo of the word ‘LOYALTY’ on his inner right arm.

Bacchus is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Northern Division, Major Walk, Speightstown, St Peter accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Malik Shabbazz Bacchus, is asked to contact C.I.D. Northern Division at telephone numbers 422-0813 or 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.