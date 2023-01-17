Love Island UK returns and Twitter is on the job Loop Barbados

Love Island UK has all the makings of a good soap opera – love triangles, cheating, backstabbing, solid friendships and let’s not forget this all occurs in a secluded villa, cut off from the outside world.

The ITV2 series, which is one of the highest-rated shows in the UK, returned for its ninth season on Monday, January 16, with a new host, new rules and a lineup of fresh-faced singletons eager to find love or fame or both.

Beloved television and radio presenter Maya Jama has replaced Laura Whitmore as the host.

In October 2022, Jama announced she will be taking over for Whitmore who stepped down in August.

“I’ve always been a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders,” she said in a statement at the time.

Jama swung heads as soon as she walked into the villa Monday night. For a moment, it seemed as if the boys wished she was a contestant.

Unfortunately, this year, fans will not get to witness the social media banter between Islanders while they vacay in beautiful South Africa. ITV has banned the contestants from having active social media accounts during their time on the show.

The duty of care protocols has been updated for series 9, to protect both Islanders and their families from “the adverse effects of social media”. This means that while contestants are in the villa their accounts will remain dormant, and nothing will be published on their behalf. This a major change from past seasons where family members and friends were given the rein to rally support behind their loved ones via social media accounts. The vibrant personalities and constant updates of the social media pages also seemingly helped to increase followers and engagement for Islanders.

Guess you’ll have to watch to see everything as it unfolds on screen only this toss.

The 10 Love Island UK participants who will have Twitter raging for the next eight weeks include:

Tanya MahengaKai FaganLana JenkinsRon HallAnna-May RobeyWill YoungTanyel RevanShaq MuhammadOlivia HawkinsHaris Namani

Monday night focused on the guys and gals coupling and getting to know each other.

Things that stood out to us at Loop Lifestyle were:

Haris’ weird dating rule. He doesn’t date anyone who wears anything bigger than a size 5 shoe, just say you’re short honey! Kai is already in Olivia’s bad books because he chose Tanyel after Olivia tried to steal him from Anna-May. Olivia is clearly not a ‘girls’ girl’, she’s been forced to couple up with Will and sets her eye on stealing Anna-May’s beau for the second time – Haris. It’s only the first episode and the producers have dropped a bombshell in the Villa, Tom Clare, who is newly single, with his last relationship only three months ago. Does that mean he signed up for the show while he was in a relationship? Just wondering.Tom is assessing his options and his eyes are on the main girls. We await to see the drama that unfolds as he marks his territory on Tuesday.

It’s a slow start, but we wait to see who can usurp the iconic moments of season 8 winners Ekin-Su C?lc?lo?lu and Davide Sanclimenti – Who can forget Davide’s “You are a liar, actress, Get the F out!”

Or maybe we will see a couple find love and start a family like season 2’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, who are married and share two children, and season 3’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, who welcomed a baby in 2020.