Love is in the air: British Airways treats customers on Valentines Day Loop Cayman Islands

British Airways said it is sharing the love with its customers this Valentine’s Day with a range of special touches, including seasonal desserts, a dedicated ‘Love is in the air’ in-flight entertainment channel, and sweet treats in its lounges.

To celebrate the month of love, the airline’s culinary experts have created a bespoke Valentine’s Day afternoon tea for those travelling in First. The indulgent afternoon tea comprises of a range of finger sandwiches, a chocolate orange Battenberg, raspberry tart, and a chocolate love heart cookie. To accompany the sweet treats, customers can select from the Warre’s Colheita 2009 Tawny Port or the Sauternes, both carefully selected by the airline’s Master of Wine.

For those travelling in Club World, the airline has lovingly created a chocolate mousse dessert and a raspberry and rosewater Valentine’s macaroon as part of the afternoon tea in Club Europe. For customers wishing to pair these sweet treats with a tipple, the airline recommends Graham’s Six Grapes Reserve Ruby Port.

To help customers get in the romantic mood this February, British Airways has also launched a dedicated ‘Love is in the air’ in-flight entertainment channel available in every cabin. Customers looking to enjoy a date night for one in the air can settle in and select from a range of romantic classics and bingeworthy boxsets such as Bridget Jones’s Diary, You’ve Got Mail and The Mating Game.

Elsewhere, the airline’s customers travelling through its lounges on 14 February can also enjoy some Valentine’s Day treats and floral decor. In British Airways’ Galleries and First lounges at Heathrow Terminal 5, customers can enjoy Whispering Angel, Baileys’ popular Strawberries and Cream liqueur and a selection of luxury chocolates before they head off for their flight.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “Whether our customers are heading off on a romantic break, a half-term family getaway or a solo adventure for one, we know that every journey is original and indeed special. We hope these little gestures go a long way in showing our appreciation and make our customers feel more loved than ever this Valentine’s month.”

For customers looking for a gift for someone special or to treat themselves, can browse the airline’s Highlife Shop which includes a range of chocolates, Prosecco and cologne*. For those after some retail therapy at home and are signed up to the British Airways Executive Club, can make the most of the special Valentine’s Day offers with bumper Avios earnings available on the eStore.

In addition, customers can also take advantage of last-minute British Airways Holidays packages if they wish to whisk their loved ones away, ranging from a romantic escape to The Big Apple or a city break to Amsterdam or Copenhagen.

(Source: British Airways)

