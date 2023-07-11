Lord does not want to see conch shell blowing art die Loop Barbados

Blowing a conch shell to make a loud controlled note and sound is not as easy as it looks.

Loop chatted with a professional, who confessed that as great as he is at the art, he does not believe that he is the best nor that he has perfected the skill just yet.

Anderson Lord is a musician and his instrument is a conch shell. Shaped and tuned to his liking and preference, when you see him arrive at fishing engagements he has his shell in a velvet carrying case. He does not play at this thing but takes it seriously and enjoys captivating audiences with his talent.

But he confessed, he wishes to see more young conch shell blowers and musicians in every parish if not every community across the island.

Steeped in the fishing culture, Lord is from Silver Sands, the unofficial breeding ground for conch shell blowers. What makes Loop say such? According to Lord, if there are 20 active conch shell blowers on island now, 15 or 75 per cent of them are from the Silver Sands area.

Lord gave us a thorough lesson in ‘How to Blow a Conch Shell’ after he used his instrument to signal the start and end of the recent Fishermen’s Day Ceremony on July 1 at the Bridgetown Fishing Complex. He said contrary to popular belief, blowing a conch shell is not about puffing out your cheeks and blowing air from your mouth into the horn. And Bajans have a very vivid memory of someone trying to blow the conch shell on the fly on a political platform on his first try. It did not go as planned. He did get some lessons and tips and redeemed himself on another occasion though, but the first memory lives on. Then more recently, when Loop was in the cinema watching the new remake of The Little Mermaid, when a similar experience happened to the actor playing Eric, a Bajan cackled out and said ‘Good night Silver Sands!’. To say the entire cinema erupted in raucous Bajan laughter was an understatement.

Lord said that just as one would practice learning to play the flute or saxophone, the shell is no different. He said that breathing is very important, lung capacity and control and tongue placement all are crucial in conch shell blowing too. He also said that with comfort each conch shell blower gets more familiar with his instrument and cuts and carves it to his or her liking for the best sound.

As we wrapped up the interview, not wanting to see the art and tradition die, Lord told Loop he is interested in teaching the skill and he was most pleased recently when a mother approached him saying her son wants to learn.

He said that all the fish landing sites and fish markets around Barbados should have a resident conch shell blower because the art needs to be cherished, shared and kept alive.