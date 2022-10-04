Loop Weather Report – Occasional showers as tropical wave approaches Loop Barbados

Here is the weather for today, Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

This is according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Today, there is a combination of deep-layered moisture and surface to low-level instability ahead of a tropical wave presently (at 040600 UTC) with an axis along 53/54W will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the Windward Islands. In addition, an upper-level trough over the area is anticipated to enhance cloudy to overcast skies, scattered moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain, and possible isolated thunderstorms across the aforementioned parts.

While across the Leeward Islands a surface to mid-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature allowing for a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Overnight the tropical wave is expected to be near 57W at 060000 UTC.

Today

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy at first, becoming increasingly cloudy with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/23.

Winds

Winds across the region were light to moderate, peaking at 18 knots at Charnocks in Barbados with a gust of 32 knots recorded just after 10: 00 pm. St Lucia also recorded the highest wind speed of 18 knots.

Swells

Sea conditions were slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking near 1.5m.

Weather Discussion

Surface to low-level perturbations in conjunction with deep-layered moisture produced a mix of clear skies and clouds with occasional intermittent brief scattered showers mainly across Barbados and the Windward Islands. While across the Leeward Islands, a surface to low-level ridge pattern was the dominant feature allowing for mostly fair weather conditions.

Rainfall accumulations across Barbados between 6::00 pm last night and 6:00 am this morning are as follows: Cherry Grove in St.John recorded the highest of 15.8 mm, Church Village in St Philip recorded 9.2 mm, and all other stations south of the aforementioned stations recorded between 1.6 mm and 8.0 mm. Across some central stations, Portvale Sugar Factory recorded 10.6 mm, near St James Parish church recorded 8.4 mm, and Hamilton’s Pottery in St Thomas 10.2 mm. Further north Ashton Hall StPeter recorded 9.2 mm, Alleynedale in St Lucy 11.6mm which was the highest across the north of the island. At Charnocks 6.6 mm of rainfall was measured during the same time period mentioned above.

To the south over Trinidad and Tobago, a surface to mid-level ridge pattern allowed for mostly fair weather conditions. While over Guyana, a slowly moving surface to a low-level trough extending NE through SW from an area of low pressure with a center near 10N 53W generated scattered showers and thunderstorms. Elsewhere mostly fair weather conditions were interrupted by pockets of brief showers and isolated thunderstorms.