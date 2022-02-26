Loop weather report: Marine warning and flood watch in effect | Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather report for today, Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The island is under flood watch for over 24 hours now, and the most recent flood watch is set to end at 6pm or before or be extended if conditions warrant.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (Met Office), overnight, the unstable conditions associated with a deep-layered trough perpetuated cloudy to overcast skies, occasional showers and periods of rain across Barbados, the Windwards, Trinidad and Tobago.

This prolonged activity was responsible for a maximum rainfall accumulation of 20.2 mm and 19.6 mm along the western coast of the island and in Bridgetown respectively, while northern, central, eastern and southern sections of the island reported maximums of 11.4 mm, 17.6 mm, 6.0 mm and 8.0 mm. Meanwhile, 2.3 mm was recorded at Charnocks, where the Met Office is located. Additionally, a flood watch remained in effect for Barbados throughout the night.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 28/20.

Today’s forecast

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with occasional intermittent scattered moderate to heavy showers and periods of light rain.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and steady. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight’s forecast

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers.

General swell information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and decreasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Flood watch details

A flood watch is in effect for Barbados with immediate effect and will be UPDATED at 6pm, Saturday, February 26, 2022 or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

**** Hazard Info ****

A trough system continues to affect Barbados, producing maximum accumulations of up to 50mm in moderate to heavy showers and periods of rain over the past 24 hours. Conditions remain favourable for further accumulations of 20 – 50mm of rainfall.

The Barbados Meteorological Services will continue to closely monitor this weather feature with an update being provided at 6 PM today or sooner if conditions warrant.

Key Message:

Residents and visitors should be prepared for the following possibilities:-. Some soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces. Water settlements on roads and fields. Increases water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.). Some delays on traffic routes in the area.