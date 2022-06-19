Loop Sports’ Father Day Tribute: “A chip off the old block” | Loop Barbados

Today is a special day for men, particularly fathers and father figures as we honour the effort, unconditional love, and empathy that they have and display for their children.

Father’s Day allows one to express their gratitude for the love and care their father, grandfather, uncle, best friend, coach, or any male figure in their lives, would have shown them, at any point in their lives.

American author Catherine Pulsifer once said, “father, dad, papa, no matter what you call them, they influence our lives, and they are the person we look up to”.

This quote perfectly accessorizes this year’s Loop Sports Father’s Day tribute, as we recognize and celebrate football fathers and their offspring who have represented the country on the international stage.

Barbados’ football sensation Thierry Gale has inherited his speed and goal scoring prowess from his father, former Paradise FC, Notre Dame FC and senior national team forward, Dwayne Gale

Dwayne & Thierry Gale

Loop: When did you make your debut for the country and how long?

Dwayne: I made my debut in 1996 and played until 2002. So, seven years

Loop: How much did you influence Thierry’s choice of sport and when did you know he had the “gift”?

Dwayne: From the time Thierry could speak and understand what I was saying to him as a little boy, I was influencing him from then.

I bought a football for him, and he would kick it all around the house.

I recognize Thierry would be a gifted person and be a top talent from age eight.

Loop: Do you recognize any similarities between you as a player and Thierry? If so, what are they?

Dwayne: The similarities I see up to this day is basically scoring goals and that’s in the blood. Plus, I trained him to perfect that art from a very young age and he has continued wonderfully.

Loop: What advice would you offer to Thierry as a player, who is now Barbados’ most recognized footballer?

Dwayne: I give him advice every day.

Work hard, play hard, make sure you have a good diet, because if you eat well you can perform on the pitch and most of all, he must be disciplined.

He has to be coachable and make sure he listens very attentively to the coach

Loop: When did you know you wanted to make football your profession and how much influence did your father have?

Thierry: I wanted to make football my profession from the age of six years old and my father was 100% my biggest influence.

Loop: What do you remember most from watching your father play?

Thierry: I always remember his speed and his goal-scoring ability

Loop: How has becoming a professional footballer affected your relationship with your father?

Thierry: Becoming a professional football player had made our relationship stronger.

Loop: Describe your father, using three words.

Thierry: Real. Focused. Crazy (LOL)

Horace Stoute and Ranaldo Bailey

Loop: How many years did you play for the national team and what position did you feature in?

Horace: I played for all the youth teams and came through the ranks as a goalkeeper. I made my senior debut after taking over from Philip Blagrove and Eyre Sealy between 1990/91 and I was number one from then until the mid-2000s, spanning approximately 15 years

Loop: Did your place in football affect your role as a father?

Horace: My role as a father was affected as I was a professional based in Scotland and Ranaldo was based in Barbados so, when the season was over, I would come home for just a couple of weeks to spend time with him.

Some people thought my big brother Curtis was Ranaldo’s father, as they would usually see Curtis with Ranaldo.

Despite the little bit of time, we still had a close relationship, because even though I was away, he lived by his mother’s house. But the distance made it challenging.

Arguably Barbados’ best goalkeeper, Horace Stoute (left) is the father of the tough-tackling, no nonsense defender Ranaldo Bailey

Loop: Did you know or when did you know that your son would’ve been an outstanding player?

Horace: I always knew Ranaldo would’ve been a footballer, because I even named him after the Brazilian R9 and after I hung up my boots and went into coaching, I would have the coaching equipment in the yard, and he would always go outside and play with the ball.

I remember my close friend Marcus “Baggio” Best whenever he came to the barber shop and saw Ranaldo, would say “this boy is going to be a top footballer” and we saw that in him from the beginning.

I didn’t want to coach him myself, I allowed other coaches to deal with him. I felt he could develop better that way than with me, even though I am a coach, because I probably would’ve been shouting and ranting at him to do better or more.

Loop: What advice did you give him when you realize he was following your path in the game?

Horace: Some people thought he would’ve been a goalkeeper and followed in my footsteps. He did a bit of goalkeeping, but he was better on the outfield.

His mother, Christine, use to tease me and say he is going to be better than me, but I didn’t mind.

I told him to just follow my career and try to be better than me. But of course, he can’t be better than “The Bregle”, hahaha.

Loop: When did you realize football was your sport of choice?

Ranaldo: I realized football was my sport of choice, because of my family’s excellence in sports.

My dad being a national footballer and my mother being a national netballer.

Loop: How much of an influence was your dad?

Ranaldo: My dad was a big influence, in that I wanted to carry on the legacy and accomplish what he accomplished in the football world or even more.

Loop: What traits on and off the field would you say you inherited from him?

Ranaldo: One trait would be the passion for the game. Like always willing to compete and stand out. We hate losing

Loop: Was there any pressure to live up to the legacy your father left?

Ranaldo: Not really, to be honest, no pressure. To me, it was just a plus or advantage knowing that my father was an outstanding player, but I still had to show that I was ready to represent my country at a level to earn my position in the team.

Adrian “Fly” & Adrienne Forde

Loop: During which period did you represent the country?

Adrian: I played from 1995 to 2000

Loop: How did fatherhood affect your career as a premier league and national player?

Adrian: It was quite easy actually because my wife is a sports person. She captained the Barbados hockey team, so she understood my need to be dedicated to the sport

Loop: Football is not usually a priority for most girls. How much of an influence did you have on Adrienne’s sport of choice?

Adrian: believe she would have chosen football because she grew up watching me play and seeing how good I was at it.

In addition, she spent her evenings in Deacons Farm, my old neighbourhood, playing football. Sometimes I got the chance to show her some ball skills and offer her some tips.

Loop: With your wealth of experience. What advice would you give to Adrienne now she’s in her early years of international football.

Adrian: I would tell her to continue training hard, keep working on her game, and keep improving and you will be successful in becoming a professional footballer

Barbados senior women’s player Adrienne Forde has acquired her father Adrian “Fly” Forde’s technical abilities and football IQ

Loop: Most females don’t place football at the top of the list of sports to play. Why did you select football and did your father’s affiliation have anything to do with it?

Adrienne: Throughout my sporting career, I have participated in many sports, but football holds a special place in my heart because it feels like I was born to be a footballer; football is my happy place.

This fact can be observed through my life choices from being a young girl playing against the boys in Deacons Farm, to playing collegiate soccer in the US, and then representing the Barbados senior national women’s football team.

I believe that I have personally developed my love for this beautiful game on my own but my father’s affiliation with the sport has indirectly helped me, because by taking me to his practice sessions and games, I was able to learn a lot technically and tactically.

Loop: How has your mutual love for the sport affected your relationship with your father?

Adrienne: Our mutual love for the sport has allowed us to have a common ground on many sport-related topics.

Loop: Would you say you have inherited any particular characteristics from your father as a person and/or a player?

Adrienne: A few personal characteristics that I have inherited from my father are being disciplined, industrious, and resilient. As a player, I have inherited a high football IQ and am technically sound.

Loop: What’s the best advice your father has ever given you?

Adrienne: The best advice I have ever been given is to complete everything that I do to the best of my ability.

Loop: Describe your father, using three words.

Adrienne: Three words to describe my father are driven, hardworking, and funny.

Randy & Jomo Harris

Loop: When did you know that football was the sport for you?

Jomo: From about age seven after I watched the 2002 World Cup final (Brazil vs. Germany). My love for football grew after I saw R9 celebrating those goals.

I said to myself I want to play for my country and experience that as well.

Loop: What volume of influence did your father have on your choice of sport?

Jomo: My dad was a huge influence, indeed the greatest influence, in me choosing football. My dad has always been passionate about football and how it can positively impact the lives of Barbadian youngsters.

He wanted that for his sons, and he registered me and my brother to play football at Empire Club at age six and seven, respectively, under the tutelage of Ms Julie Grant.

National midfielder Jomo Harris (right) attributes his introduction and passion for the game to his father Randy Harris, President of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) and the Caribbean Football Union (CFU)

Loop: How do you deal with the accusations of nepotism around your national team selection?

Jomo: Initially it was quite challenging. No matter how much work I put in on or off the field, there were always those comments.

I have grown to accept that because of my father’s close affiliation and positions held in the sport, those comments will always exist so I decided a while back to focus on what I can control, which is the effort I put in on the field and in training sessions.

Coping with this has helped to build character.

Loop: What’s the best advice you have received from your father?

Jomo: Nothing comes easy, so you must always work hard for what you want to achieve in life, and to never give up despite the obstacles and challenges.

BFA & CFU President Randy Harris flanked by sons Jomo (left) and Akem

Loop: Describe your father, using three words.

Jomo: Generous, visionary, and humble are three words to best describe my dad

