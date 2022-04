The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Loop News has launched a fresh method to enjoy the news.

Loop’s new feature, called ‘Loop Listen’ allows web users the option to hear the article they’ve opened.

The feature increases accessibility for the differently abled and allows busy users to listen to the news on a different tab instead of needing to stay on-page.

Simply click play on the icon just under the featured photo, and go about your day.