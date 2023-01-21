Loop Lens: JMMB hosts Elevate 5.0 mixer with Paul Brunson Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

With spell-binding mixes from DJ Rio as the backdrop, the Jamaica Food & Drink Kitchen was lit in red for a precursor to the return of the JMMB Elevate financial workshop.

D?cor elements of vintage red roses curated by KW Bloom Box, elevated the ambience and set the tone for the night.

Party favours? A cocktail-mixing session directed by mixologist Ovando Gayle – his Stoli Apple Pie creation stole the show – and hors d’oeuvres from the JFDF Kitchen, helmed by Chef Celeste Gordon.

L-R: Dr Terri-Karelle Reid, entrepreneur and community builder; Paul C Brunson, entrepreneur; Kerry-Ann Stimpson, JMMB chief marketing officer; Keisha Bailey, financial strategist; David Rose, young investor and business journalist; and Anna Palomino, The Money Coach. (Photos: Contributed)

The group convened inside the multipurpose space to rub shoulders with the specially invited speakers for the Elevate 5.0 conference.

JMMB Chief Marketing Officer Kerry-Ann Stimpson, who introduced guests to entrepreneur and community builder Dr Terri-Karelle Reid, The Money Coach Anna Palomino, financial strategist Keisha Bailey, and international guest, entrepreneur Paul C Brunson.

The JMMB Elevate 5.0 conference is live today at the AC Hotel Kingston, starting from 11 am to 8 pm.

NewsAmericasNow.com