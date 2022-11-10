Loop Good News Day – Bajans and CARICOM nationals doing good works Loop Barbados

It’s Good News Day on Loop News and our outstanding Barbadians and Caribbean brothers and sisters are taking centre stage.

Fabian said that this new career choice dropped into his lap during the hard financial times of COVID. He said that when he had to bury his dad unexpectedly, the exorbitant cost of a casket made him consider doing the job himself. Taught the basics by his uncle, Fabian got to work and gave his dad a memorable send off.

He chaired several working groups in the Internet Engineering Task Force including co-chairing the uniformed resource identifier working group which created the standard that is very familiar to all of you – the uniformed resource locators or more commonly known as URLs. This is the standard by which websites are accessed to this very day.”

So how did the Barbados player get from the Rock in the 246 to the 405 Oklahoma? Justin explained, “Well, I attended an exposure camp in Trinidad where I got a film of me playing and I also learnt how to reach out to coaches and schools and how to be seen.

“From there I was contacted by the coach from Panhandle State.”

“It is such an honour and I can’t wait to give back to our Caribbean Community and to our women,” Mohammed added.

The first of her family to receive the opportunity to study overseas, the University of West Indies graduate who has a First Class Honours degree in Sociology, will be heading to Oxford University in October 2023 to further her studies.

Loop: How did you feel telling your mum about landing the Grey’s role?

Niko: It was great! I was visiting them for a bit so my mum had known I was up for the role. But it was a pretty great feeling giving her the news that they had actually offered it to me. I think she was at the nail salon when I told her and she screamed; she was so excited.

“I started questioning her, asking her what was she doing and all she said was that everything is over and she was going to end it,” Turner recounted.

The father of toddlers said that he was worried about the stranger, who had threatened to injure herself fatally.

“The statistics speak for themselves,” said Clarke.

He indicated that according to a 2019 survey conducted by the SCPD to ascertain the level of bullying at the St Joseph secondary school, bullying stood at 18 per cent, with 8 per cent reporting that they were bullied and 10 per cent bullying others.

However, when tested again in 2022, the level of bullying stood at 11 per cent; seven per cent were bullied and four per cent bullied others.