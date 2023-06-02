Loop Barbados, Courts Barbados partner for living room makeover Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Loop News has partnered with Courts Barbados and Record Media to create a new video series called ‘Courts Operation Home Transformation’ and we need you to be the star of the show!

The reward for this selfless everyday hero who goes the extra mile, will have their living room made over with the best furniture, electronics and accessories from Courts.

Do you know a family or friend deserving of a living room makeover? OR Does your living room need to be transformed? Then you could win a living room makeover valued at over BBD$20,000! Follow the link https://www.loopbbpromotions.com/ share the story or apply in 300 words or less, along with photos of the living room space in the home that you’re hoping to transform.

Deadline for submissions is June 15, 2023.

The winner will be selected by a panel of judges from Loop, Record Media and Courts. All decisions are final. Conditions apply.

