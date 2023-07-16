Long-line fisherman Shem comes from a long line of fishermen Loop Barbados

To be awarded, to continue his family’s legacy and to fish alongside his dad and uncle, are in one word – Phenomenal!

That’s how Shem Brathwaite, who was moved to almost beyond words after receiving his first award in the fishing industry, described his feelings and emotions to Loop News.

The 24-year-old has been looking to the sea with passion from the age of nine years old, but that’s not when the love for fishing caught his attention.

A recipient of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) Fisherfolk Youth Award, the Chief Fisheries Officer Dr Shelly-Ann Cox said, Shem is “an exceptional fisherman and an aspiring longline captain.” He received rousing applause when he accepted his award.

Talking to Loop, he said, “It’s like a dream come true. My dream was always to be a fisherman from young and I turned out to be a fisherman just like my dad, grandfather, and uncle. It’s a thing that runs in the family.”

On winning his award on Fishermen’s Day 2023 at the Bridgetown Fishing Complex, he added, “To get an award today is a nice feeling… It’s nice to get awarded for the first time but I hope many more come in the future.”

He said that it is “a very good feeling” to receive this recognition as a young person in the Barbados fishing industry.

With his granddad and dad doing ice boat fishing and day fishing in the past, Loop asked Shem, why he chose the path of longline fishing. And in essence, he said, for the thrill. He said he tried the day fishing and found it “boring”.

“Longlining is a lot more, you see a lot more activity, more action, I would say, and I like tuna too. So for me catching my best and more-prized fish is what gets the job done in a matter of hours.”