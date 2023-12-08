Locals can now access international investment options via Sagicor Loop Barbados

Accessing and investing in global investment instruments has now become possible for individual and institutional investors, thanks to the introduction of Sagicor ebrokerage in collaboration with Interactive Brokers, the global market leader and renowned online broker.

The innovative trading platform was developed to allow investors to buy and sell a range of international investments, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) easily from anywhere, at any time of the day or night.

Whether investing towards a specific goal, such as purchasing a home or starting a business, or taking the financial steps to ensure a comfortable retirement, users of Sagicor ebrokerage will also have the flexibility to access their funds at any point throughout their investment journey.

Speaking to the benefits of having access to such a tool and platform, Vice President – Investment Management Services for Sagicor Asset Management Inc. (SAMI), Dexter Moe, who pointed to efficient trading; advanced trading tools, research, and strategies; as well as robust security and reliability, as the key ones that investors would be excited about, particularly given their ability to access the global market.

“For quite some time it has been understood that the availability of attractive investment instruments and opportunities, will further encourage capital market access for individuals”, said Moe. “Therefore, a platform such as this, provides both individual and institutional investors, with access to the type of investments products that can deliver competitive returns and enable portfolio diversification.”

The Vice President explained that Sagicor ebrokerage gives investors the ability to take full control of their investment decisions, while for those who require professional guidance, advisory services are available through the assistance of the SAMI team. This service also complements the recently launched Wealth Management initiative which continues to gain traction in the market.

“A minimum investment of US$1,000 (or its equivalent in international currency) is required for investors to access and utilize the platform, with investors being able to benefit from SAMI/Sagicor’s extensive research and analytics, portfolio management, and trading execution expertise”, stated Moe. “Whether your level of risk tolerance is high, low or average, Sagicor ebrokerage will get you on track towards investing in a portfolio that fits your current situation, as well as your future needs.”

Sagicor’s ebrokerage is built on the interactive Brokers LLC platform, a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), providing execution, clearing, and carrying services.