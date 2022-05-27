Local potters fear collapse of clay sector | Loop Barbados

Concerns have been raised that the local clay sector may soon be extinct.

Visual artist and ceramicist, Julianna Inniss highlighted that the sector was dying a slow death earlier this week at the Central Bank of Barbados Visual Arts Exhibition launch held at Queen’s Park Gallery.

Inniss, who was one of the local talents to participate in the Golden Square Freedom Park art installations, alarmingly revealed sites used to source clay are now used for housing projects. She stressed that a clay reserve needs to be established to address this issue.

“I don’t exist in a vacuum, there is a clay sector. A small collection of some two dozen persons mostly micro and entrepreneurs, mostly women who use clay and today as I speak to you the clay sector faces a serious challenge. We currently have no prepared clay on the island. Ours is a problem of access.

“There is plenty of clay under the ground but the primary locations where our clay was once harvested is now being taken up by housing. We need a clay reserve, a dedicated tract of land that our raw material can be harvested from without obstruction,” Inniss remarked.

She explained that her call was not new, as Dennis Bell, the owner of Red Clay Pottery, made the appeal over three decades ago. Inniss revealed that now at the age of 90, Bell was forced to close operations at Red Clay Pottery which was the sole producing plant for prepared clay on the island.

“Mr Bell, now 90 years old, has also closed his Red Bell Pottery operation – the sole plant on the island that produces prepared clay for all of our island schools and most of our studio potters.”

” A clay reserve and a processing plant are two investments that the sector desperately needs to survive,” she emphasised.

The prominent ceramicist disclosed that since March this year, potters have been working with the NCF to secure a reserve and make the Red Clay Plant operational again.

“If I said to you that we are literally sitting on an untapped, under-utilised affordable resource to which tremendous value can be added and its applications can be diverse. It can be decorative, functional, architectural, industrial and artistic, offers a platform or a gateway to entrepreneurship already has baked in heritage, geographical uniqueness, a universal appeal and can earn foreign exchange and is a natural, green and organic material and it is our disposal – sounds like we are checking a lot of boxes

“Well my friends, that material is clay. Then what are we doing? Why are we not making full use of this resource? Is it because this material and work are considered menial, dirty or too labour intensive? Not trendy enough? And you work with your hands? But I argue that I have never seen anyone who worked with their hands who did not engage their brain.

Many of us, therefore, need to have a mental shift, a change of the perception of this material and the work it involves, its value to us as a nation,” said Inniss.

The visual artist also reiterated the call of many local creatives to have a national art gallery. She contended that as the country transitioned from a constitutional monarchy to a republic, a space reflecting Barbadian history and identity was imperative for cultural development.

“A national art gallery is more than a pretty building to hang works of art, it is a repository of our culture, heritage and intellectual property. It will serve as a centre of our visual arts, education, and culture. It is our mirror image. A reflection of ourselves and how we see ourselves as people and gives others an insight into who we are, what we think about, desire and value,” said Inniss.

She added: “It is an environment or a space where we can reflect on questions of our identity, beliefs, and the relationship between the historical and the contemporary. What better gift to a nation than a national gallery as we transition from the constitutional monarchy to a republic”.