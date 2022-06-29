Local entrepreneurs showcase their creativity at business fair | Loop Barbados

Bajan innovation was on full display last Saturday at the Hoyte’s village pasture and pavilion.

It was during a business and community fair hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Business Development in conjunction with the Barbados Trust Fund Limited (BTFL) that a number of local entrepreneurs seized the opportunity to showcase their products and services.

One such business was “Katspraddle”, a manufacturer of a vodka made from local sweet potatoes. Owner Raymond Thompson told Loop Community that the business has been in operation for just over three years and that the local response to his product has been “fairly positive”.

“I actually have people that buy my vodka now who aren’t vodka drinkers just because it is so smooth and the taste is very pleasurable,” he remarked.

With Crop Over parties gearing up, Thompson urged promoters to try his product. “The whole experience behind Katspraddle is what will have your fete exciting,” the business owner added.

The local vodka can be found in Cost U Less, all Imart stores, Clifton Market, select Massy Supermarkets and few bars and restaurants throughout the island.

Also taking advantage of the marketing opportunity was Wayne Ifill, Chief Operating Officer of Auntie Phyllis, the brand under which he manufactures a line of Bajan barbeque sauces.

It was a concept borne out of a “love for cooking and a frustration of not being able to get the right flavours” that Ifill wanted.

“I decided to make my own barbeque sauces and I put a Caribbean twist on to it. I looked for the things that Bajans like because this is who we are,” he explained to Loop Community.

The company, which was officially established in 2019, currently carries four flavours: rum fusion, pineapple, mild heat and an original.

Although Ifill has no formal culinary training, he benefitted from some good ole Bajan tutelage from his mother which inspired him to start experimenting with different spices and flavours.

“My mom taught me that your food has to have flavour. She [taught] me that there were a lot of spices out there and I learn to play and dabble with the spices,” Ifill shared.

For the entrepreneur, business has been good so far. “People love it. I never had any people tell me so far that they don’t like my sauce.”

Currently, Ifill facilitates orders for the local condiment via his social media pages and operates from his Drax Hall Hope, St George location.

Other local businesses on display included Froots, a manufacturer of local fruit and vegetable juices; Seven Hart’s which produces a variety of confectionery products; Moonlight Fruit Wines and Blasted Cocktails, among several others.

In addition to providing a showcase for local businesses the event also attracted members of the community with its wide array of activities. It featured a free kid zone, free face painting, various prizes and giveaways with an entertainment segment with live performances by popular artistes and deejays later into the evening.