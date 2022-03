A 78-year-old woman has been added to the number of deaths on Sunday, March 6. She was unvaccinated.

Her death has taken the number of COVID-19 casualties to 322.

She was the third person to succumb to the illness yesterday.

An 89-year-old vaccinated man and a 96-year-old unvaccinated, female, died earlier in the day.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to their loved ones.