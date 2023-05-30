Local artists encouraged to ‘break the box’ Loop Barbados

Barbadian artists have been challenged to take the leap and explore new markets and new opportunities.

This suggestion came from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with the responsibility for Culture, Dr Shantal Munro-Knight at the official launch of the Central Bank of Barbados Crop Over Visual Arts Exhibition on Africa Day, Thursday, May 25 at the Queen’s Park Gallery.

During her opening remarks, Dr Munro-Knight, stated that Barbados is historically known for “punching above its weight”, and encouraged the local artists to do the same. While reminding the artists that the world is their oyster, the Minister with responsibility for Culture, beseeched local creatives to “break out of the box”.

“We need to be able to challenge ourselves. Last night, I spoke to our colleague from Ghana who were here….I was saying to them that even in the context of trying to strengthen our bonds that we needed to break out of the box. We sometimes find ourselves thinking about our relationships with the way we do works – around four corners – but that there are things that are unexplored that may seem a little bit dangerous, that may seem a little bit out of the box…those are the things perhaps that we need to go for.”

Dr Munro-Knight reaffirmed Government’s commitment to building a heritage economy and developing the cultural sector. This is evidenced by the Prime Minister’s budgetary speech, where she dedicated that funds go towards the development of the film sector, as well as the fashion industry.

Speaking on the three-part We Came on Merchant Ship exhibition series, which runs from May 26 to August 31, throughout the Season of Emancipation, the culture minister lauded the 26 artists who participated in the series for their vision and voice.

Dr Kevin Greenidge, Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados also commended the artists for the innovation exhibited during the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that the demand for the creative sector has been increasing since the end of the pandemic.

“Since the ease of COVID, we have seen the potential of the creative sector, with more and more persons seeking out entertainment as well as recreational and cultural activities. Indeed, it is this demand for such events that is contributing to the price increases we are currently witnessing which is expected with the rebound of the economy and the opening up and persons getting back out there,” Dr Greenidge remarked.

He added: “For you visual artists, the construction boom on the island is particularly the new commercial projects are avenues for you to apply your craft. We must capitalise on this demand and the growth in the construction sector for the benefit of the artistes, our people and the economy.”

The title sponsor pledged to purchase an art piece at the launch and also revealed that the Central Bank has increase its support of the Visual Arts Exhibition by 45 per cent to $80, 000.

The Governor endorsed Government’s plans to make the Queen’s Park Gallery a hub for creativity, and stated that the Central Bank will continue to do its part to support the arts and culture in Barbados

“We can explore how we can host creative ventures that utilise this gathering [Queen’s Park Gallery] and incorporate the Frank Collymore Hall, the Courtney Blackman Grand Salle, the Exchange Interactive Centre for annual joint ventures. These are opportunities to continue to strengthen our 30-year bond.”