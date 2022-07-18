Local artistes collaborate for a good cause: Roses for a Rose | Loop Barbados

She is known to be an avid party-lover and last Saturday evening the fundraising event for Cheryl Rose took the format of just what she loves-a good party.

Friends, family and well-wishers gathered at Harbour Lights on July 9 in an effort to raise funds to assist Rose who was struck while jogging on Mother’s Day.

Organiser and coordinator behind the initiative David ‘Zige’ Walcott told Loop Entertainment that although it was planned hastily, he did not encounter too many challenges as Cheryl was well known within entertainment circles and artistes readily volunteered their time and talents to the cause.

“I found pulling the event together in such a short space of time was not entirely difficult at all. The first thing I did was to pull a small team to assist with the planning. I then approached a number of artistes, DJs, musicians and technical service providers requesting their involvement for the worthy cause and everyone said yes without any hesitation. Secondly, was to find a venue and due to my close relationship with the management of Harbour Lights, they said yes without any sense of hesitation,” Walcott explained.

The small planning committee included Therese Fergusson, Norma Hinkson, Janessa Sargeant, Marlon Legall, Bernard Yearwood and Tyrone Anderson.

With the Crop Over season in full swing, there was not sufficient time to seek sponsorship from corporate Barbados but Walcott highlighted that the event was still well attended. A number of individuals even made their way to Harbour Lights simply to make a contribution towards the cause, without staying for the event itself.

The greatest challenge the committee faced was marketing the event which was done solely via social media, with some assistance from individual radio personalities who could occasionally mention the event during their on-air segments.

Walcott explained that because many of the artistes were familiar with Rose’s son Chris, who was a producer, they did not hesitate to consent, as some also knew Cheryl personally.

“Cheryl not only liked partying but she is a lover of music and especially soca music,” he said.

“Cheryl was a founding member of the band Pan Revolution and a member of Mosaic Steel Orchestra. I remember as her son Chris was growing up, she made sure he was involved in music from the get-go, from violin to piano to steelpan he was involved. Whenever you drove in her vehicle it was always music,” he shared.

A number of local artistes performed at the event, including saxophonist Romaro Greaves, Ray Vibes, Leah, Red the Artiste, Betty B, Khiomal, Mikey, Faith, Nikita, Joaquin, Euphony Steel, Iza Vybe and Masala. DJs included Salt & Don while Kirk Browne and Cassandra Samuels performed the duties of emcees on the night.

In addition to being a lover of fitness, Walcott suggested that Rose was also a lover of people, having touched numerous lives.

“Due to her personality not only as an active person but her professional life, she has touched many in her role as a guidance counsellor at the Coleridge and Parry school, as well,” Walcott said.

The proceeds from the event titled “Roses for a Rose” will go towards raising nearly one million dollars to cover Cheryl’s treatment as she is seeking medical attention in Canada.