Livestock feed prices to go up by 8% | Loop Barbados

Barbadian shoppers might have to pay more for meat products in the coming months as the price of livestock feed is set to increase by 8 per cent from Thursday, May 3.

In a statement on Friday, Pinnacle Feeds Ltd, the island’s main manufacturer of livestock feeds, announced the rising cost of raw materials, especially soybeans and corn, and the disruptive supply chain caused by the Ukraine-Russia conflicts led to the decision. Additionally, unfavourable weather conditions in South America have impacted the volume of grain available, thereby leading to elevated costs internationally.

“We have been shouldering some of the weight of rising input prices, but this price increase is needed as the prices of corn and soybeans continue to increase significantly on the world market,” Pinnacle Feeds stated.

“The company is putting in place its risk management protocols to ensure a stable supply of corn and soybeans which is required for the manufacturing of feed for Barbados!s livestock industry but is facing significant movement in the cost of raw materials.

“Ukraine and Russia supply the world with about 30 per cent to 35 per cent of its grain. Ukraine is also a major global supplier of corn and soybean. When such a significant supply is interrupted it has a knock-on affect on global pricing,” the statement continued.

Pinnacle Feeds noted that the price changes for livestock feed will vary and warned that the price instability is likely to continue and influence feed prices in the coming months.

“Pinnacle Feeds Ltd recognises this will impact the livestock sector. We will continue to collaborate with our grain supplier and logistics provider to identify the most effective purchase opportunities as we seek ways of minimising the impact of these rising costs on our customers.”