Live Blog: Region eyes TS Beryl, Barbados placed on Hurricane Watch

Barbados has been placed on a Hurricane Watch ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Beryl.

TS Beryl, which was upgraded from a tropical depression last evening, is quickly gathering steam in the central Atlantic with the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) forecasting that it could become a hurricane by tomorrow.

If that occurs, Beryl will be the first Hurricane of 2024.

In its 5am forecast, the NHC said TS Beryl’s centre of circulation was located about 1,570 kilometres east-southeast of Barbados with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph (85 km/h).

On the forecast track, the system is expected to move across the Windward Islands late Sunday night and Monday.

Beryl is expected to produce rainfall totals of three to six inches across Barbados and the Windward Islands.

