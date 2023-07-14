Lions miss opportunity to claw out of the relegation zone Loop Barbados

The battle for survival in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League took an interesting twist last Tuesday evening, when the recent round of matches took place at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Relegation-threatened Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame and St Andrew Lions played to a six-game thriller, but both remain in the dreaded drop zone, after a 3-3 draw.

Davyuan Clarke gave the Lions the lead in the 4th minute with a brilliant display of technical ability.

The ball was played over the Dames defense and Clarke ran onto it but was closely monitored by a Notre Dame defender, and with his back to goal, Clarke swiveled a curled a left footed shot into the right corner from outside of the penalty area.

United States-based forward Jamol “Molly” Williams doubled Lions’ lead in the 19th minute with another magical moment.

Williams dribbled towards the Dames goal and with two defenders for company, he managed to unleash a ferocious left foot effort into the top left corner.

Shakir Skeete made it 3-0 for the St Andrew representatives when he managed to poke the ball over the line after a scramble inside the Dames penalty area.

Notre Dame’s leading marksman Zeco Edmee scored in the 75th minute and then in the 81st minute to create panic in the Lions camp.

Notre Dame’s constant pressure finally forced the Lions to crack as Tyrese Mottley made it 3-3 in the 93rd minute.

A victory could have taken either team out of the relegation area. Lions are in ninth position with 13 points, while Notre Dame are in 11th place in the 12-team table, with seven games remaining.