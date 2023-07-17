Lions continue unbeaten run in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

St Andrew Lions continued their escape from the clutches of demotion in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League, with a commanding and deserving victory last Saturday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The St Andrew representatives blanked former league champions the Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) 3-0 and moved two points clear of the drop zone.

The result plunged the BDFSP into further peril, as they remain rooted in 10th position with just 13 points and six games remaining.

Related Article

United-States based forward Jamol “Molly” Williams was the hero for the Lions, netting in the 36th and 54th minute.

Williams’ first goal came after some patience by Vincentian winger Emerald George, who then played a precise cross onto the head of Williams, who scored from approximately six yards.

George was the provider again for Lions’ second goal, which was converted by Jaquan Walcott in the 41st minute, with another powerful and accurate header.

Williams sealed the points for Lions when he met a cross from the right at the near post, from just a couple yards out.

In the feature match of the evening, Paradise FC defeated Deacons FC 2-0.

Tyrel Rayside-Demendoca gave the Dover lads the lead in the 26th minute when his powerful right-footed shot deflected off a Deacons FC defender and struck the roof of the net.

Former national captain Mario Harte doubled Paradise’s lead in the 35th minute when he spectacularly headed in a cross from national midfielder Akeem Chandler.