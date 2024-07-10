Linyx foreday morning experience canceled

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Linyx foreday morning experience canceled
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Double delight for Kickstart Rush

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Wednesday Jul 10

27°C
Barbados News

“The decision was not made lightly, and it comes after careful consideration of the challenges we have faced this year.”

Rosemary Forde

10 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Linyx Barbados has announced the cancelation of their foreday morning experience this year.

The band made the announcement via social media, on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The statement read:

“Dear patrons, it is with a heavy heart thatwe write to inform you of the cancellation of our foreday event this year. The decision was not made lightly, and it comes after careful consideration of the challenges we have faced this year.”

“I deeply regret any disappointment this may cause. Your support and enthusiam has always been the driving force behind our band, and we are truly sorry that we are unable to move forward this year,” the statement also said.

Linyx further assured patrons that the decision was made in the best interest of all involved.

“Please know that this decision was made in the best interest of all involved.”

They also thanked persons for their understanding and continued support. 

“Your passion is invaluable, and we look forward to celebrating with you in the future.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Atkinson takes 7 wickets on debut as England dominate West Indies

Barbados News

Fatal stabbing in St Elizabeth, St Joseph

Barbados News

41-year-old man charged for harbouring a wanted man

More From

Barbados News

National Financial Literacy Programme to host webinar this evening

The one-hour presentation will be given by Behavioural Psychologist, Lynda Richards.

See also

Barbados News

Fatal stabbing in St Elizabeth, St Joseph

One man is dead at the scene and another has been transported by ambulance to seek medical attention.

Barbados News

Double delight for Kickstart Rush

The team made their mark on the second day of the Rush Fest International Football tournament

Barbados News

Two men to appear in court on murder charges

Both accused are schedule to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court today, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Barbados News

Barbados team achieves excellence in China

Competitors Nathan Daniel and Saida Shepherd-Jones were awarded Medallions for Excellence in Automobile Technology and Coffee-Making, respectively.

Barbados News

Police investigating unnatural death at Work Hall, St Philip

The scene is currently active and a person of interest is in custody.