Linyx foreday morning experience canceled

Linyx Barbados has announced the cancelation of their foreday morning experience this year.

The band made the announcement via social media, on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The statement read:

“Dear patrons, it is with a heavy heart thatwe write to inform you of the cancellation of our foreday event this year. The decision was not made lightly, and it comes after careful consideration of the challenges we have faced this year.”

“I deeply regret any disappointment this may cause. Your support and enthusiam has always been the driving force behind our band, and we are truly sorry that we are unable to move forward this year,” the statement also said.

Linyx further assured patrons that the decision was made in the best interest of all involved.

“Please know that this decision was made in the best interest of all involved.”

They also thanked persons for their understanding and continued support.

“Your passion is invaluable, and we look forward to celebrating with you in the future.”