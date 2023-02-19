Lima Sands man stabbed to death by teenage wife

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dead Anthony Shivlall

A 27-year-old man, Anthony Shivlall called ‘Davie’ of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, was stabbed to death in the wee hours of today by his 18-year-old wife.

The incident occurred sometime around 02:00 hrs this morning at Macknab, Lima Sands.

Shivlall’s teenage wife, also from Lima Sands, is presently in Police custody and has admitted to stabbing her husband.

According to police reports, at about 16:00hrs on Saturday, Shivlall and his wife were both at a birthday party at the teenager’s grandmother in Macknab, Lima Sands.

The grandmother, Bernadine Williams, told investigators that around 17:00 hrs, the couple had an argument which resulted in the teenager leaving and going home.

Then about 02:00hrs this morning, the teenager returned to her grandmother’s house and asked for her husband.

According to Williams, she told the young girl that Shivlall was inside the lower flat of the house. The woman said her granddaughter went into the lower flat of the house, where she spent a while, which prompted her to make checks.

“Upon checking, Bernadine said she saw Anthony Shivlall lying on the ground, and her granddaughter was over him. She was stabbing him with a knife to his chest area, causing him to receive injuries, after which she ran east of the lower flat, exited and made good of her escape,” the police said.

The matter was reported and the police went to the scene. Detectives observed one stab wound on the victim’s left chest area, one stab wound to his lower right chest area, and one to his left hand.

Acting on information received, the police arrested the suspect at her mother’s house in Macknab. Police told her of the offence committed, cautioned her, and she admitted stabbing her husband.

Shivlall’s body was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital, where it was formally pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the Suddie Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

NewsAmericasNow.com