Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks Taps For ‘Book of Clarence’ Soundtrack

The Book of Clarence trailer has been released, and fans are already raving about the star-studded cast and the first song off the soundtrack. Writer/director Jeymes Samuel dropped the song on Tuesday with rapper Lil Wayne and reggae/dancehall stars Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks.

The movie is centered in Biblical times with a predominant population of blacks and Romans. LaKeith Stanfield is the star of the film, and the cast features Stanfield Clarence, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Omar Sy, Babs Olusanmokun, Teyana Taylor, RJ Cyler, and Caleb McLaughlin.

According to IMDB, the storyline follows Stanfield, the actor behind the protagonist, Clarence, as he seeks to escape a life of poverty while also dealing with debts. Clarence and his friends come across the ‘Messiah’ Jesus, who inspired them to begin a ruse that tricks people into collecting their money in exchange for ‘miracles,’ which are nothing but cheap parlor tricks. His ways caught up with him, and that’s where the movie’s underlying message comes out as he finds a way to redeem himself through his self-belief.

In the meantime, the movie soundtrack is making waves after the trailer was released. The song “Hallelujah Heaven,” features verses from Lil Wayne and Buju Banton.

According to Vanita Fair, the writer, producer, and composer of the movie also served as director, writer, producer, and composer of The Book of Clarence. Samuel said his intention behind the film was to merge the story into music. He is also the producer behind the 2021 feature The Harder They Fall.

“There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie — it was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other,” the producer said.

He also said working with Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks was “so dope” and praised them for their sounds, which all made for a powerful track.

All the artists are superstars in their own right, with Lil Wayne, who dominated the mid-2010s hip-hop scene, and Buju Banton and Shabba, both Grammy-winning Jamaican artists with careers spanning almost 40 years in the business.

Aside from the two Jamaican legends, Jay-Z, Jorja Smith, Jorge Ben Jor, Yemi Blade, Kid Cudi, and more are set to feature on the film’s soundtrack. Hov is also credited as a producer on the highly anticipated movie.

In the meantime, the movie is schedule for release in January 2024. As for “Hallelujah Heaven,” the song is out on streaming platforms.