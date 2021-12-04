Lil Uzi Vert Gifted JT An Insane $300K McLaren 720S For Her 29th birthday

Lil Uzi Vert made sure JT’s driveway look good with one of the most insane McLaren 720S supercars you will ever see for her 29th birthday.

While most people get chocolate or, if lucky, maybe a spa date for their birthday, City Girls rapper JT got something way better from her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, who gifted her a brand new McLaren 720S to show his love and appreciation for the “Girl Code” artiste. In a video posted to Instagram, JT, whose given is Jatavia Johnson, could be heard squealing in excitement upon seeing her brand new sleek, black car, which she quickly began posing and taking pictures with.

The couple went out on what JT thought would be a simple birthday dinner, but upon opening a birthday package set on the table, a set of car keys dropped out, and it was on and popping right after that as she rushed outside to be greeted by the sickest ride she ever owned in her young life. Over the moon at the extravagant gift, she circled the vehicle exclaiming, “Oh My Gosh, look at the wheels!”

JT is one-half of the hip hop duo City Girls. She and her best friend, Yung Miami, hail from Miami, Florida, where they grew up. They got their big break after copping a guest appearance on Drake’s 2018 chart-topper “In My Feelings.”

JT, who turns 29, began posting, “I’m so in love! I never thought I would be, I am pinching myself.” The next tweet gushed, “I’m screaming, Uziiii wtf! I was not and did not expect this!” The mysterious package she received before the big revelation gave hints at what she should expect as it had cute hand-drawn images from her boyfriend that had a heart as well as a rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset.

The “You was Right” rapper definitely dropped some serious coins on the black Mclaren 720S supercar, which starts at a price tag of around $300K. It also came delivered with a pretty red bow on the bonnet. This is not the first time Uzi, born Symere Woods, showed JT just how much she meant to him, as he also sports a tattoo dedicated to her on his left hand.

Lil Uzi Vert was not done with his gift-giving because there was also a luxury handbag, a huge bouquet of pink roses, birthday cake, and in the suite, the bed was completely transformed with flowers that spelled out “I love you JT” in three different shades of blue.

JT could be seen in images afterward grinning from ear to ear while a smug Lil Uzi Vert was pleased with himself as everything went off without a hitch, and he got the reaction he wanted. Hence he got some huge brownie points for being a generous and thoughtful boyfriend. One now wonders how he can top this for her big 30th birthday next year.