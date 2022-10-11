Lil Meech Injects Himself In 50 Cent Beef With His Son Marquise Jackson

BMF star Lil Meech responded on behalf of 50 Cent to the rapper’s son Marquise Jackson.

The younger Jackson made headlines last week when he publicly stated that $6700 wasn’t enough monthly child support to take care of a child in New York. He received a lot of public backlash for it, with some of 50 Cent’s fans calling him an “ungrateful” adult. Marquise Jackson went a step further, saying he would pay his father the exact sum for a day spent together.

Lil Meech took offense by what Marquise Jackson said and issued a response on IG. “You Stupid @199viq I’ll Take 5 Over There Myself I Might Even Play Some Games With You,” Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory Jr., wrote.

Lil Meech’s response also caught the attention of Power star Michael Rainey Jr., who left a side eye and popcorn emoji on the post.

Marquise Jackson the oldest son of 50 Cent appears to be crying out for help from his estranged father. Marquise doesn’t appear to have a good relationship with his father and has lashed out in the past about their problems.

This week, he continued with another emotionally charged message where he shared a photo that seemed to poke fun at those who criticized him for speaking on how much money his money received as being adequate or enough.

On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself sitting down with the word “Entitled” spelled out in the background, similar to a money challenge his father did in the past.

The photo seems to be a reaction to the comments he received about the child support payments that 50 Cent paid. Marquis is now 25 years old, and his child support payments have stopped for a long time.

The young man shared that he would pay the same amount of money 50 Cent paid for him so he could spend quality time with his father.

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” he wrote on Instagram. “Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.”

Last week, the rapper’s son shared that he had only received $6,700 in child support from his father and detailed how he had struggled along with his mother on $81,000 in New York City.

“$6700 a month in the state of New York City? You do the math,” Marquise said in an Instagram Live video. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood.

“$81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

The relationship between 50 Cent and his son has been bad for a long time. The rapper has also not tried to mend fences and seemed to hint that his problems are with his son’s mother, whom he accused of being greedy and entitled and using their son to further her agenda.