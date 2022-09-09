Lil Kim Responds To 50 Cent Claiming She Diss Nicki Minaj Son On Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Plan B’

50 Cent appears to be stoking a beef between Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim after he claimed that Kimmy dissed Nicki and her son Papa Bear in her latest Megan Thee Stallion collaboration on “Plan B (Remix).”

On Thursday night, 50 Cent shared a shady photo of Lil Kim with a white owl and called out the rap veteran and disrespected her daughter on his Instagram account over what he claims is her dissing Minaj. “QGTM,” he wrote for Queens Get The Money before adding, “@NickiMinaj you better light her a$$ up i’m watching. she said something about the baby. Her baby eye f****d up. LOL.”

50 Cent and Lil Kim are not on good terms. The G-Unit rapper often goes out of his way to troll Lil Kim’s looks especially using the photo that he used on Thursday. His post on Thursday night appears to be speaking about a verse from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” remix featuring Lil Kim that was released on Thursday night.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but N*ga you’s such a bch, Your father’s a bch, Your brother’s a bch, Keep acting like this and your son gon be a b***ch, They think they use us but they useless…he wanna eat the cookie like I’m Lucius,” Lil Kim raps.

Shortly after his post, Lil Kim called out the producer as she clarified what her verse was speaking to. “I never said a word about anyone’s child… please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX,” the “Lady Marmalade” rapper wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting,” she added. “I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD,” she ended.

“Now watch what God do to his life!” she shared elsewhere in a comment.

On social media, many users called out 50 Cent for being messy and crossing a line by mentioning the Brooklyn rapper’s child.

“He was deada$$ wrong,” one person wrote on Instagram. “50 really out of line she said nothing about that woman’s son,” another added.

50 Cent’s petty attitude against Lil Kim stems from her hurting his feelings more than 15 years ago in 2005 when in an interview, she spoke about the rapper’s behavior that she was not a fan of.

“I can’t front. I don’t have a lot of respect for 50 Cent because his music is hardcore, violent. I love his music sometimes, but I feel like in his personal life, his real life, he carries that on, and that’s not a great message,” she said.

50 Cent has since deleted the posts from his Instagram feed after getting called out by fans. Nicki Minaj has not responded to the alleged diss.