Lil Baby, La La Anthony Helping Rikers Island Inmates Turn Life Around

Rapper Lil Baby has joined reality tv star and actress La La Anthony on her Rikers Island jail outreach.

On Friday, the actress shared that Lil Baby chose to accompany her to Rikers Island to talk to inmates instead of celebrating his latest album release. “Can’t say thank you enough to @lilbaby his album dropped today & he could have been anywhere but he wanted to be at Rikers Island with me & Pastor Tim talking to the young men there about his experience and how he changed his life,” La la said in a caption of several photos of herself with Lil Baby and her son.

“It was so POWERFUL. a day none of us will ever forget. im forever grateful for his help changing lives,” she added.

Earlier this week, La La Anthony received high praise from prison authorities for working on a program to mentor young men in Rikers Island between the ages of 18-21 years of age to help them to work on their confidence and self-esteem so they can reintegrate back into society.

Correctional officers have also praised La la for the work she was doing, especially as many of the inmates were receptive to the work she was doing.

In the photos La La shared, she is seen posing with Lil Baby, Pastor Tim, and her son Kiyan Anthony who also accompanied her.

La La’s best friend Kim Kardashian also reposted her Instagram post as she shared a little on La La’s work with inmates, which has largely been kept low-key.

“I have to highlight my best friend! @lala has spent hours and hours inside Rikers Island over the last few months spending time when young men who are incarcerated and helping to give them advice and not only teaching them but coming home with a heavy heart and learning so much herself,” Kardashian wrote.

“I love you for fighting this fight and being such an inspiration to me and somany others!” she added.

La La also responded with an emotional message to Kardashian, who is also a prison reform advocate.

“Your gonna make me cry. I love you so much. Thank you for all your hard work to change lives as well. Can’t wait for your amazing future as a lawyer! The best lawyer!” she added.