Lil Baby Denies Beefing With Migos Despite Recent Diss Track

Lil Baby says there is no beef with Migos despite some recent lyrics seemingly aimed at Quavo,

Lil Baby is denying that he and his Quality Control labelmates Migos have issues despite years of them appearing to take shots at each other. In a recent interview to promote his project, It’s Only Me, Lil Baby told Posted On The Corner host DJ Misses that there is no bad blood between him and the Atlanta trio Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff.

“Hell no,” Lil Baby says when Misses asked about the ‘swap it out’ comments made by Quavo last year after reports surfaced that his ex-girlfriend Saweetie and Lil Baby had gone on a shopping spree. “Ain’t trippin. We can swap it out! #QCTHELABEL,” Quavo had posted in November.

Lil Baby added that he has deliberately avoided commenting on blogs because he didn’t want to make things worse. “I be wanting to comment on that type of stuff but I just feel like just commenting on something just makes it big,” he said.

“First of all, I really don’t see sh*t on the internet, like people send me sh** but even though I wana comment I feel like that just gon make it even more [big],” he said before adding, “They know I ain’t got nothing going on with them.”

Lil Baby and the Migos appear to have a tense relationship stretching back to 2020 when Offset and Lil Baby’s entourage 4PF had an altercation.

None of them has addressed the incident or what caused it. Quavo’s comment in response to Saweetie and Lil Baby dating rumors also caused persons to speculate that he was speaking to the “Drip Too Hard” rapper.

Despite Lil Baby’s denials, many fans think that he addressed Quavo on his latest album track, “Stand On It,” where he raps, “I don’t want yo b***h, we can’t swap out / They ain’t on s**t, tell ’em to pop out.”

In the meantime, earlier this year, it seems that Lil Baby and QC’s CEO Pee Thomas also trolled Offset after he filed a lawsuit against the label over his solo career earnings, prompting fans to believe that the tension between the group and Baby was because QCM was focused on pushing Lil Baby more than Migos.