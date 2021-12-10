Light and Power starts Hurricane Season 2022 prep already | Loop Barbados

After the lessons learnt during the Hurricane Season 2021 and since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barbados Light and Power Company Ltd (BLPC), are not resting on its laurels but moving full steam ahead to prepare for next year’s season from as early as now.

Confirming that orders for necessary equipment and tools have already been compiled and sent off in some cases with some deliveries on the way, Hurricane Director and Director of Operations Johann Greaves wants Barbadians to rest assured the utility company is on top of the situation.

In today’s press conference to discuss the 2021 Hurricane Season which was the third most active in years and which presented two of the most devasting weather systems locally in a decade since Tropical Storm Tomas, Greaves said: “Effectively we have already started preparations for next year’s hurricane season already.”

And he explained the thought process behind the jumpstart saying:

“Recognising how active [2021] was, also because there is still COVID lingering around and also because of the shipping delays that we have been seeing going around the world. As you would recognise or appreciate, a lot of the equipment, components that we use are very specialised and therefore it takes us a while to get them. So we’ve already initiated basically what we consider as our hurricane orders for next year to ensure that we can have them in our storehouse as early as possible next year, ahead of the hurricane season.”

He also shared that after “completing our review of the events of the 2021 Hurricane Season…[we] have already started to implement improvements for the next season.”

The Operations Director reiterated that once again, as is customary annually, BLPC this year operated from a position of “being ready with a robust hurricane plan and a team prepared for any eventuality” as seen by the prompt response in the aftermath of the freaks storm and Hurricane Elsa.

Despite the restoration project post-Hurricane Elsa taking some three weeks for some affected areas, he said it could have been worse if the team was not prepared.

“We could not have achieved what we did had we not been ready and prepared to take immediate action during this period. Were there lessons learnt? Indeed! And with these expectations, we have begun to prepare even greater for the hurricane season ahead,” he asserted.

Reflecting on the 2021 season, Greaves said that the Company is regrouping and readying itself after reviewing processes and systems after the June 17 freak storm with over 4,700 lightning strikes in less than an hour that directly and indirectly impacted BLPC infrastructure – lines and hardware, and after the July 2 Hurricane Elsa.

Hurricane Elsa unlike the freak storm which was contained to the East and center of the island, impacted the entire island. “When we looked at our damage maps there’s no part that had gotten away unscathed [by Elsa].” Mounting the largest restoration response since Tomas, Greaves said that the development of Elsa from a Tropical Storm with a low prediction that escalated swiftly to hurricane status demonstrates why BLPC must be in a state of readiness “continuously” and “constantly build on lessons learnt from one year to another.”