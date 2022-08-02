Lifted on the Beach a hit despite changes Loop Barbados

The organizers of Elevate Events Live Lifted Beach took a risk and it paid off.

Last Thursday evening, one of Crop Over’s most anticipated events took place with a bit of a twist.

Many considered the changes risky, but Elevate Events displayed why they are one of the top players in their field, while proving that risk does bring reward.

Traditionally held at the Bushy Park Race Circuit, the Crop Over Thursday blockbuster was held at The Boatyard Club, which was transformed into a tropical paradise, with an elegant d?cor, depicting the perfect beach party setting.

One would have thought that the removal of the cooler concept would have disappointed the patrons or even reduced the number of attendees, however, that was quite the contrary. The spacious venue allowed for more food and beverage areas and the service was generally quick and efficient at each station or bar. Couple that with free tequila shots and the organizers receive an A+ for creativity and productivity.

The stylish cabanas lent a special touch to the ambience of the event, but the outstanding feature of the night was the DJ cast and their ability to keep the crowd active for the entire production.

Daddy Bubbles and DJ Evolution kicked off their set with some inspiring, conscious reggae, but then took the largely mature crowd down memory lane with some popular 90’s and 2000’s dancehall, followed with some of the latest hits from Crop Over 2022.

If energy overload was ever a human pair, it would be Jus Jay and Patrick the Hypeman.

The dynamic duo connected with the crowd from the inception, displaying their versatility in song selection, while maintaining the tempo for their entire set.

Salt & Don were typically smooth and interactive, transitioning well between genres and lending appropriate commentary to the audience.

Lil Rick lifted the event into orbit with another dynamic, enthralling, and enthusiastic performance.

The “Hypa Dog” lived up to his name and took the event to its final destination in grand style, performing hits such as “Blessing”, “Can’t style me”, “Pelau” and many others, where the appreciative audience provided the requisite backup vocals.