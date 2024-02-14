Lifetime Credit Union unveils new brand and identity logo Loop Barbados

Lifetime Credit Union’s journey to becoming a significant player in the local financial services arena has been driven by a philosophy of growth through service to members. This strategy has paid dividends for the institution and its membership, continuing now with a logo evolution.

Initially established on August 31,1989, by employees, for employees of the then Barbados Shipping & Trading (BS&T) Group and their immediate relatives, the Credit Union has enjoyed a remarkable evolution from a simple savings and consumer loans institution, into a dynamic financial institution with a diverse range of products and services.

The current evolution of Lifetime’s brand identity follows a change of name in February 2016, from the BS&T Employees’ Credit Union to Lifetime Credit Union Ltd. This rebrand is timely, given the now expanded membership bond, as the Credit Union looks to a future of exponential growth.

General Manager, Edmund Grimes says the new logo reflects the Credit Union’s character and culture as a vibrant, growing financial services institution, with “lasting member relationships that have encompassed generations”.

“In our membership, we have generations of families from great-grandparents to their greatgrandchildren, who speak positively and with pride about their member relationships with Lifetime. Our newly unveiled logo incorporates the infinity sign, which better symbolises those lifetime relationships with our members, coupled with the infinite possibilities that lie ahead, while the vibrant green reflects our continuing progress and growth.”

The new logo perfectly aligns with Lifetime Credit Union’s vision and mission.

“The vision is to be the institution of choice for financial prosperity and unparalleled customer experience; the word customer is key because this must extend to every sphere of business, including internal customers – our staff, member relations and other associates. We exist to enhance the quality of life for members, and we are committed to doing so for their lifetime.”

Living up to its name is a hallmark of Lifetime Credit Union. The institution is built on a solid foundation based on being trustworthy, with a reputation for determination in assisting members and placing their interests first.

Lifetime’s new logo is also an appreciation of the contribution made by the Company’s employees.

“We have a team of diligent and committed staff who interact with members daily, seeing how they can turn wishes and dreams into reality. Our employees are instrumental in delivering those thoughtful “aha” moments that lend to a better quality of life for members and put smiles on their faces. We train our staff extensively and provide opportunities for them to optimise their talent.”

For a comprehensive range of loans, investment products, and financial services covering every stage of life, visit any of Lifetime Credit Union’s three branches at 1st Floor, James Fort Building, Corner Hincks & Prince Alfred Streets, Bridgetown, Barbados, Price-Lo Complex in Sargeants’ Village, Kensington Mall, or on the Web at www.lifetimecu.com.