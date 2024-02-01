Lifeline support officially opens Loop Barbados

Lifeline Barbados, the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ new support hotline is officially open to the public from today, Thursday, February 1.

Persons struggling with emotional challenges and who want to seek help may call 536-4500 where trained personnel will be waiting on the other end. There is also a short code, #988, which should be operational soon.

The hotline will provide information, emotional support, and crisis intervention services between 2 pm and 6 am daily, including public holidays. However, callers will not be provided with treatment via the hotline.