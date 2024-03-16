Lifeless body found ashore unclothed at South coast beach Loop Barbados

Police personnel in the southern division, Oistins station are investigating the unnatural death of an unidentified adult male.

The lifeless body was discovered on the shoreline of Welch’s beach, Welch’s, Christ Church about 8:20 pm last night, Saturday, March 16, 2024.

John Doe was found lying naked face down on the shoreline. He has long locs, thick sideburns and a beard.

The Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying this individual.

Anyone who may have information and can identify the deceased can contact Oistins police station at 418-2612 or police emergency at 211. Should you also have any knowledge pertaining to the circumstances surrounding his death.