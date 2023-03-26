Libianca responds to People’s comments on YouTube, shares story Loop Barbados

People alias Check On Me is that 21st Century song that is getting people to talk about mental health.

It just may be a key cog in solving the taboo and discrimination surrounding topics like depression, self-inflicted pain, suicide and depression.

Libianca’s song People is not only blazing on airwaves globally, it’s also getting people to share their own painful experiences and stories of overcoming and triumph on YouTube in her comment section as well.

Seeing the outpouring of love and heartfelt personal experiences, Libianca too chimed in.

She wrote:

“I wrote this song when I felt unheard… UNSEEN. To everyone who has resonated with my overflow of emotion through this song, THANK YOU! I wake up with so much gratitude and want this comment section to be a safe space for you all to tell your stories, for you all to be seen!”

In an interview with Rolling Stone two months ago, in January 2023, she said that she wrote song in her bathroom after hosting a party around Thanksgiving with her friends. She reportedly went to the bathroom when she was not feeling the vibe, held a cry session and came back out with her host mask back in place to her friends cheer and laughter.

She thanked the YouTube listeners for their support and transparency as her 2022 banger continues to gain new fans daily.

Some people in the comments section are going through breakups, divorces, fighting depression, lost, homesickness and more, but they all say that the lyrics hit home.

One lady wrote, “As a single mum off four… battling depression…. anxiety….PTSD…. unemployed….. and in the next few weeks we’ll be homeless.. This lyrics hit different…..”

With many saying that this song reminds them to check on their “strong friend”, a commenter added, “Depression does not have a particular face or race. Neither does it come at a certain pace or outfit. Check on your “happy”, sad, creative, and especially quiet friends. Kindness can save a life”

In her pinned tweet, Libianca said, “I pray that no matter what you’re going through, this song reminds you that even when you feel alone… we’re all alone in this together and will make it through our storms”

The video which dropped two months ago has over 39 million views and over 17K comments.

Libianca is an American Afrobeats singer, who spent much of her formative years of childhood in Cameroon with her family. She was on NBC’s The Voice and had Blake as a mentor. When she shocked the judges and crowd choosing Blake Shelton over Ariana Grande, she said, “I asked God to give me a sign and somebody said something that gave me that sign – so Blake I’m gonna go with you.” Libianca went to the Top 20 in the 21st Season of the competition. Following that in 2021, she was signed to 5K Records and Sony in 2022.

Lyrics:

Ohhh I’ve been drinking more alcohol for the past 5 days

Did you check on me?

Now did you look for me?

I walked in the room

Eyes are red

And I don’t smoke banga

Did you check on me?

Now did you notice me?

Nobody will know the paranoia

Cuz I put a smile on my face

A facade you can never face

And if you don’t know me well well oh

You won’t see how buried I am inside my grave

Inside my grave

Cuz you see people People, people, people

Don’t really know you

They don’t really know you

Cuz you see people People, people

They don’t really know you

They don’t really know you

Oh holy father

Oh holy father

I dey try fo hold my head

I say make you no leave me diko

Oh holy father

Yeah Oh, make you try fo understand

Yahoo girl no dey for here

Cuz you see people People People

People don’t really know you

They don’t really know you

Cuz you see people People People

They don’t really know you

They don’t really know you

