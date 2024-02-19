Lester Vaughan School closed – Remedial work to fight odors continues Loop Barbados

After teachers took a stance with the smoke tests reports and findings in-hand, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has moved to close the Lester Vaughan School for the remainder of today.

In a release issued moments ago, at 11:37am, the Ministry has indicated that the school will be closed half day today, February 19, 2024, and online classes are to take place on Tuesday, February 20 and Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The press release said that the closure and move to online classes away from the St Thomas compound “is to allow the school’s Board of Management to facilitate work on that compound, following results of a smoke test conducted on Saturday February 17 and Sunday February 18, 2024.

“The materials to be used in the remedial works may cause irritation to some, so in the interest of the health and comfort to those on the plant, it is recommended that classes should be facilitate remotely.”

As it pertains to the collection of students today, parents and guardians who need to collect their children and wards should do so at 12pm today. The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational training, regrets any inconvenience caused at this time.