Less lip service and more support for small businesses Loop Barbados

Chairman of FundAccess, David Simpson, is encouraging members of the public to continue supporting small businesses.

Simpson made the call on Monday, March 4, as he delivered remarks at the launch of FundAccess’ Keeping It Real Programme, at Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall, St. Michael. He said for too long persons had given a lot of lip service to entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship, and it was necessary to turn this situation around.

He told his audience: “Too many times, we focus on the failure rate of entrepreneurs; we focus on the delinquency rate with micro lending agencies; we focus on the poor service that some people say they get from small businesses or entrepreneurs, but often we do not highlight and focus on the successes of this group of people or the successes of ourselves as lending agencies….

“So, Keeping It Real is an initiative that is supposed to highlight those successes, and share those peaks and valleys that entrepreneurs go through. The truth is, I don’t think the average person really appreciates those peaks and valleys unless you have walked the road of entrepreneurship yourself. Therefore, this programme is going to take a small step in the direction of sharing some of those journeys….”

Simpson stressed the importance of the initiative. He lauded the work of the staff of FundAccess but stressed that the organisation still had a lot more work to do.

“We cannot rest on our laurels and believe that we have achieved it and go into autopilot mode. We have to keep evolving, keep innovating and keep staying true to what we say we are doing, which is serving and developing micro businesses in Barbados,” he stressed.

In giving a synopsis of Keeping It Real, Assistant Corporate Secretary, Sophia Forte, who is also the programme’s team leader, described it as an online series featuring entrepreneurs sharing their real-world practical experiences through starting up and operating their business.

“The programme will allow entrepreneurs to communicate in their natural environment, creating an authentic feel, whilst keeping followers engaged as entrepreneurs will present business-relevant information that is not usually shared in conventional interviews.

“They will share things like personal hardships, business management, business debt management situations, challenges of doing business in Barbados, and experiences with other financial institutions. In their communication, other entrepreneurs can now understand and identify with their own stories,” Forte explained.

She noted that entrepreneurs sharing their stories should offer meaningful insight and guidance, and inspire and educate new, emerging, and seasoned ones.

Keeping It Real will encompass interview segments with entrepreneurs, reels and other related content delivered via FundAccess’ YouTube page, Facebook, and Instagram. In addition, the final segment will be in the form of a fireside chat in which the entrepreneurs highlighted in the series, along with members of the business community, will engage in an interactive session.

It is envisaged that through this programme, entrepreneurs will engage in knowledge sharing to support each other, and authentic learning that will help guide and encourage existing business owners, as well as those who are now emerging.

The video series was launched simultaneously with an Online Competition, in which business owners who meet the criteria can enter for a chance to win a Business Make Over valued at BBD 8,000. This includes “an exciting” package of products and services designed to provide meaningful support to the growth and development of their enterprises.