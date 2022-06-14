Leroy Brathwaite released on $8,000 bail for counterfeit goods | Loop Barbados

Businessman Leroy Fitzgerald Brathwaite was once again arrested and charged in connection with the possession of counterfeit items.

The Financial Crimes Investigations, Asset Recovery Unit executed a search warrant at Brathwaite’s store on September 7, 2021. The officers seized a large quantity of goods including counterfeit Nike, Jordan, Louis Vuitton and Puma. The items were then kept in police custody.

The 58-year-old of Wanstead Heights, St James was arrested and charged on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

He appeared at the Traffic Court on Monday, June 13, before Magistrate Kim Butcher and was released on $8, 000 bail. Brathwaite is scheduled to reappear before the said court on November 16.

This is not Brathwaite’s first rodeo. Back in 2017, the 58-year-old who is also the uncle of national hero Rihanna was arrested and charged for selling knock-offs of her Fenty/Puma collaboration.