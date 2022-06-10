Legislation required to confront childhood obesity epidemic | Loop Barbados

A Barbadian paediatrician has contended that legislative action is imperative to controlling the escalating childhood obesity epidemic affecting the island.

Professor Dr Anne St John made the assertion during her remarks on Tuesday at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) Review Conference on paediatric morbidity and mortality outcomes for 2021.

With reportedly 31 per cent of the children in Barbados considered overweight and obese, and 8 in 10 deaths related to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Dr St John stressed that “NCDs are killing us early”.

She also noted that according to the George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre, the Government spends over $209 million annually on NCDs.

The paediatrician stressed that before the situation worsens, Government intervention is necessary.

“General persuasion isn’t going to work anymore. It has been tried over a number of years. We have to have policy implementation and legislation to have some impact on what is happening,” Dr St John insisted.

She expressed that she hoped the proposed school nutrition policy will be soon adopted islandwide and encouraged policy coherence by ministries across Government.

The professor also echoed calls for front of packaging warning labels by producers not only in Barbados but throughout CARICOM.

“The role of parents, care providers, civil societies and governments cannot be underestimated with the capacity to achieve success in this silent pandemic. It is far more devastating, the long-term effects and way exceeding the effects of the COVID pandemic,” she asserted.

Dr St John reported that a 2012 study by Dr Pamela Gaskin among 700 Class 3 and Class 4 primary school students disclosed that 1 in 3 children in Barbados was obese or overweight.

As many children are engaging in unhealthy lifestyle practices such as an unbalanced diet and little to no physical activity, the professor emphasised that changing habits must start at an early age.

“If they are having in the School Meals Programme, a menu which is high in carbohydrates, high in salt, high in sugar, high in fat, their palate is adjusted from age 4 to 11 with school meals. And therefore, when they are adolescent, that is all they are going to select in the canteen,” she indicated.

“Teaching the children from early the sizes, the portions, and the drinks – it starts from young.”