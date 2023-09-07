Lee strengthens into a Hurricane, likely to become extremely dangerous Loop Barbados

Hurricane Lee has formed and is likely to intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane by early Saturday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, however, interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

The US National Hurricane Center (US NHC) said at 5 pm AST (2100 UTC) Lee was located about 1,130 miles (1,815 km) east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed over the weekend.

Key messages for Hurricane Lee (Source: NHC)

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts.

Continued steady to rapid strengthening is forecast, and Lee is expected to become a major hurricane in a day or two. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ———————- SURF: Swells generated by Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and reach the British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.