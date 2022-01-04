Leading sport administrators forecast a productive year for sports | Loop Barbados

This year is expected to be an exciting one in sports in Barbados and for Barbadian sport stakeholders.

Last Thursday evening at the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) Spirt of Resilience Awards, President of the BOA Sandra Osborne and Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment the Honorable Dwight Sutherland revealed some exciting features to look forward to in 2022.

President Osborne stated that one of the association’s strategic pillars is to inspire excellence and fuel the passion of athletes, which will help them to aspire to some ambitious targets and win medals at international competitions between now and the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“We are currently preparing to send to cabinet a draft National Sports Policy, which embodies all of the elements essential to advance sports as a major economic pillar in Barbados”

One of the vehicles that will assist the athletes on their journey is the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship.

The BOA leader said 12 athletes have already been identified for the scholarship and through collaboration with the respective federations, the BOA hopes to align their ambitions with the goals of the federation.

“Although we recognize that there is still a lot of work to be done at many levels to produce world class athletes. This more targeted and collaborative approach is intended to give elite athletes better support and by extension a more realistic chance of success.

I am therefore pleased to announce that the Board recently approved a substantial increase in elite athlete funding in 2022.

This means we will spend an additional $1,000,000.00 approximately, on elite athlete funding while maintaining existing levels of support for athletes in the high performance, developing and emerging categories”.

The BOA will also introduce a compulsory COVID-19 vaccination policy as commitment to provide a safe environment for athletes and teams under their umbrella.

National swimmer Danielle Titus

Minister Sutherland supported the BOA’s inclusive stance and said the government’s mandate is one where no one is left behind.

The St George South representative listed facility enhancement, a new sports policy along with athlete and coach development programmes as the key areas for sports and social transformation.

Sutherland informed the audience that 37 facilities will receive improve lighting, with the likes of Bydes Mill playing field, Princess Margaret Secondary School and St Margaret’s playing field already completed, while Arsenal playing field, Lodge Road, Foul Bay, St Martins and Connel Town playing fields are currently in progress.

The regrading of playing fields, creation of cricket pitches and road tennis courts are just some of the other projects which the government are currently working on and plan to kick-off in the near future.

Sutherland said with the attention paid to these projects, Barbados is slated to benefit physically, mentally, and socially.

“The hosting of local, regional and international competitions and the creation of safe and secure spaces for our community members to play and recreate and maintain their physical and mental well-being”.

He further declared the government’s commitment to the development of Barbados’ only indigenous sport; road tennis.

After a presentation at the recently held Expo 2020 in Dubai, Sutherland commended those who showcased and exposed road tennis to persons from approximately 190 countries.

Minister Sutherland believes with a collaborative effort, road tennis can reach Olympic Games status and Barbados can boast of having their first gold medalist at the biggest athletic event in the world.

Cyclist Joshua Kelly

“It is therefore not far-fetch to aspire to have road tennis become an Olympic sport and see several of our Barbados players become future Olympic champions.

It will take a national effort to achieve this goal and it’ll require the collaborative efforts of government agencies like the National Sports Council, Invest Barbados, the Barbados Investment and Development Cooperation, the Barbados Road Tennis, the Professional Road Tennis Association and of course, last but no means least, the Barbados Olympic Association”.

Sutherland believes the proposed national sports policy will transform the individuals, communities, sporting federations and by extension the country due to its all-encompassing areas of concentration.

The draft policy notes the importance of sports to healthy living and education, it recognizes the ability of sports to reduce deviance and develop people and communities and it recognizes the various synergies that need to be exploited, including the development and application of intellectual property rights and digitization within sports, along with a renewed emphasis on sports tourism.

The draft policy also sets out a framework for the development of a high-performance system, the maintenance of integrity in sports, the hosting of regional and international events.

National 400 meter record-holder Sada Williams

This document when approved by the cabinet of Barbados will be the blueprint that will transform sports in this country and allow all stakeholders to maximize the benefits”.

Barbados will participate in three international tournaments this year; the Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe, the Commonwealth Games in England and the Beach Games in Colombia.