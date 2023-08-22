Lawrence hat-trick leads Garrison Secondary over Ellerslie Loop Barbados

Defending champions Garrison Secondary School Old Scholars sent a strong statement to competitors after a convincing win in the recent round of matches in the Bragging Rights old scholars football competition.

Playing over the weekend at the Barbados Lumber Company playing field, Garrison Secondary Old Scholars defeated their counterparts from Ellerslie Secondary School 4-2, courtesy of a hat-trick from former national forward Arantees Lawrence.

Tournament contenders Grantley Adams Memorial Old Scholars won both of their encounters during the week. Firstly, defeating Parkinson Memorial Old Scholars 4-3 in a penalty shootout, after being locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

In the second match the boys from St Joseph came from behind to defeat Deighton Griffith Old Scholars 2-1.

The St Michael School Old Scholars rebounded from their earlier 2-1 defeat to the Alexandra School Old Scholars and produced a stellar performance versus the Coleridge & Parry School Old Scholars to win 5-2.

Coleridge & Parry drew 1-1 with the Alleyne School earlier in the week. A result which remained as the teams could not be separated in the penalty shootout; the final score there was 8-8.

Alleyne Old Scholars won the town versus country battle when they defeated Harrison College 3-1.

Princess Margaret Secondary School Old Scholars were defeated in one penalty shootout, but redeemed themselves in another to keep their chances open to progress to the playoffs.

The St Phillip representatives went down 4-3 to St George Secondary Lions, after the score was tied 1-1, however they defeated St Lucy Secondary School Old Scholars 5-4 after sharing four goals during regular time.

The next round of matches will be contested on Tuesday, August 22nd and Thursday, August 23rd at the Lumber Company playing field.