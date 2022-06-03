Lawmen searching for man who escaped police custody | Loop Barbados

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who escaped police custody at the District A Police Station.

He is Kristoff Redonnie Kemar Puckerin, who last known address is Skeete’s Road, Jackman, St Michael. Puckerin is also the subject of a police bulletin issued on June 1, 2022.

Kristoff Redonnie Kemar Puckerin

Puckerin is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, dark complexion and of slim build.

He has a facial tattoo in the form of teardrops under his right eye. Additionally, he has two tattoos in the form of a cross and the letters RIP on his left shoulder; a tattoo of the work BUCK on his left inner arm and a tattoo of the word BUCKEY on his right inner arm.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Kriskoff Redonnie Kemar Puckerin, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the District A Police Station, Station Hill, St Michael at 430-7223, Police Emergy at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.