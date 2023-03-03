Latto Reacts To Nicki Minaj Fans, Beef With Doechii Backstage Billboard Women In Music

Latto is pushing back against critics who claimed that she swiped Doechii’s speech at the Billboard Women in Music awards on Wednesday night.

Both women were honored at the event, with Doechii receiving the Rising Star award and Latto getting the Powerhouse award.

Doechii, who received her award, first mentioned the fact that it was a huge stamp and honor for her to receive the same award as Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, and Janelle Monae.

It appears that some fans who dislike Latto felt that her speech was a bit similar to Doechii’s and that she copied the artist’s remarks as she too mentioned the past award recipients.

“Megan Thee Stallion won this award, Doja Cat won this award. It’s crazy because I’m a fan of my peers and they’re now my peers,” Latto said before adding that she had respect for “all the inspiring women who paved the way for me and all the women that there are to come. I’m grateful to be a part of this new wave of female rap.”

Shortly after, some fans shared the speeches side by side as they called out Latto for allegedly copying Doechii.

“Moments after @iamdoechii gave props to Nicki Minaj and other women who have been honored at Women In Music, @latto gets on stage, follows Doechii’s speech, & does a whole cheeky smile as she tries to not mention Nicki. it’s honestly weird at this point. Roomies, what y’all think?” one person wrote on Twitter.

Interestingly, there are claims online that Doechii and Latto got into an altercation over the speech. The reports are that Latto and Doechii were heard screaming in each other’s faces allegedly over Latto ‘shading’ Doechii’s speech which mentioned Nicki Minaj, with whom Latto is not on good terms.

Latto and her team were reportedly asked to leave the premises after her performance, one report online claimed.

Further, it appears that Doechii also continued to shade Latto as she went on Instagram Live and sang along to the lyrics of Minaj’s “Barbie Tingz”. At the end of the video, she flips the bird and goes on to say, “kissy face, get the f**k outta here, don’t ever…” before the video cuts.

It’s unclear if that was directed to Latto, but it seems that the “Big Energy” artist is denying that she stole Doechii’s speech.

On Twitter, she wrote, “Y’all arms not sore yet from all that reaching.” She wrote on Twitter as she shared a screenshot of the past winners of the award.

Neither of the two artists has addressed the reports of an altercation.