Latest homicide update: Man on 3 murder changes killed Loop Barbados

One of Barbados’ most recent homicide victims, Michael Blackett, had a long rap sheet.

The 27-year-old of Flat Rock, St George was facing numerous charges including three murder charges.

The murder charges were read when he was 21 years old.

He appeared at the District A Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 17, 2015, charged with Murder – The death of Charles Ellis. He was shot on May 5, 2015 at Nelson Street, St Michael; Murder – The death of Kemal Leacock. He was shot on August 14, 2015, at Bottom Close, Wildey, St Michael; and Murder – Shooting death of Ashem Telemaque. He was shot on August 4, 2015, at a bar at Forde’s Road, St Michael.

The 21-year-old Blackett was also charged with Two counts of Wounding with Intent – Shooting and wounding of a man at Parkinson Field, Pinelands, St Michael, on January 22, 2015; and Shooting and wounding of a man at Forde’s Road, St Michael, on August 4, 2015 (same incident where Telemaque was shot).

Unemployed at the time, Blackett was not required to plead to the five indictable matters and was remanded until November 23, 2015, where he is expected to appear in Criminal Court No. 2 before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

Then at age 26, he faced fresh charges.

Blackett was jointly charged with another man with the following offences which occurred on July 16, 2020: Violent disorder and three counts of endangering life.

He was also charged along with two men and one woman, with the offence of Arson which occurred on August 5, 2020.

He appeared at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Appearing with those he was jointly charged with at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court before Magistrate Douglas Frederick, they were all remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison at Dodds, St Philip. They were scheduled to reappear on September 25, 2020.

Blackett’s lifeless body was discovered on the Emancipation Day bank holiday, August 2, 2022, along with the body of 22-year-old Loris Malik Rasheed Gittens of Bottom Close, Wildey, St Michael. According to police, Gittens was known for acts of violence.

Police are calling the deaths unnatural deaths until post-mortems are completed.