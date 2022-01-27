Latapy using upcoming matches to prepare for bigger assignments | Loop Barbados

Coach of the Barbados senior men’s football team Russell Latapy said he is excited and grateful for this weekend’s international assignments, during the FIFA international window.

After six months of inactivity the Tridents will have the opportunity to play against two of the region’s most competitive teams in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Barbados will face the host tomorrow evening and then reignite our long-lasting duel with 2019 Gold Cup participants Guyana on Sunday evening.

“The expectations are to go out there and get two friendly games and give some of these young players that experience”

Coach Latapy said he is eagerly anticipating the two encounters this weekend, for, the team has been docile for too long and the matches will serve the squad well as they prepare for the Concacaf Nations League, scheduled to begin in May.

The Trinidadian tactician explained that the current COVID-19 directives on island and the virus generally, have presented a number of challenges, but it has also brought opportunities, specifically to the younger players on the roster.

Latapy has included eight debutants in his squad list, five of which are members of the national Under 20 team and the other three members of the Under 23 programme, making this one of the youngest teams to ever represent the country at this level.

The Tridents boss said he knows that the expectation of every supporter is to win, but this assignment and circumstances present different objectives, nevertheless, the plan is to represent the island proudly and compete throughout the 180 minutes.

We have a very young squad. When I think of the players we have traveling, we have between the Under 20 and Under 23 -players.

We know that every game that we play, we want to compete, and we definitely want to give ourselves a chance to win, but that’s not the main focus in these two particular games.

It’s really to give a young squad the experience of playing international football.

We are looking forward to a couple months down the road with the Nations League and to get us playing again”, said Latapy.

Latapy stressed on the absence of football on island and its impact on the national programme, particularly with selection, as he stated there is no other way to identify and subsequently select new players to the squad, but they have been working with what they have for the best interest of the country.

“We have interest from overseas-based players that we are looking into and trying to make happen, but locally there are no new players, because there is no football on the island.

We can’t see anyone to really invite them, so what we been doing is keeping the players ticking over, keeping the players together, keeping a rhythm and keeping a little togetherness in the squad”, Latapy explained.

The former Porto and Rangers midfield magician said it has been a challenging period, especially in recent weeks where a couple of players have been affected by the virus directly and indirectly, hence the omission of some familiar faces.

Squad: Kishmar Primus, Mario Williams, Akeem Hill, Ackeel Applewhaite, Carl Hinkson Keon Atkins, Darico King, Armando Lashley, Xavier Clarke, Roshon Gittens, Nicoli Brathwaite, Lemar Catlyn, Justin Griffith, Adio Forde, Nadre Butcher, Reymar Walters, Honor Bradshaw, Shay Prescod.

Officials: Russell Latapy, Kent Hall, Nicola Yard, Denis Callender, Orlando Mapp, Richard Bynoe, Kenville Layne