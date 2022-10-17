Last straw! SSA workers want manager fired Loop Barbados

The Union representing Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) workers said they have had enough!

This as workers from the SSA walked off the job today to take a stance against unfair working conditions in their eyes.

Together the SSA workers are saying they “want the manager [Janice Jones] removed”. National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) Deputy General Secretary Wayne Walrond told Loop News, they submitted their decision calling for dismissal “with immediate effect” today, but he says that they are cognisant of due process.

He said that today’s industrial action was a direct result of the workers reaching their wit’s end. He said that the unplugging of the stove, removal of the microwave and transfer of the maid, which all aspects of their environment that made life at work somewhat more comfortable, and the manner in which it was done, feels “insensitive”.

In addition, he said that this straw which broke the camel’s back today, comes on the heels of the workers feeling as though they are not recognized for the role they play in keeping the island of Barbados clean and its citizens and visitors healthy.

Walrond said the frustrated and “very emotional” workers reiterated the fact that they were not mentioned in the frontline workers to be honoured despite working through COVID and the ashfall. He said it is another example of them being seen as “second-class citizens” in this Barbados.

Chair fair, but workers want speedy results

As it pertains to the relationship between the workers and their representative NUPW, Walrond said, “We have a reasonable relationship” with the Board especially with the Chairman. He urged despite contentious issues arising, the Chairman in their opinion always strives for “balance and fairness”.

However, he said that there still appears to be a communication challenge or issue where the workers want not just fair but timely feedback into the workers. The last meeting was in June, and the “workers feel that is slow”. He said the workers don’t feel that they are not getting the representation, “but they want the results they desire, not just representation but results!”

He said today’s action shows that the workers want resolutions with a “sense of urgency”.

Amongst the outstanding issues was the challenge of hazard pay which was previously highlighted. The SSA workers currently get about $13 per day or approximately $70 weekly and it is taxed, plus only given for on-the-job. Walrond said that the SSA team feels they should get pay similar to other sewage people, in the vicinity of $250 weekly.